PRESS RELEASE
Greece Is Not Going To Join ’Cold War’ Against Russia
Nov. 28, 2016 (EIRNS)—In an interview with RIA Novosti, Dimitris Velanis, foreign policy advisor to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said Greece will not join any "cold war" against Russia.
Velanis said, further elaborating that no other countries had made attempts, particularly the United States, to engage Greece in anti-Russia policy as the media reported following lame-duck U.S. President Barack Obama’s visit to Greece earlier in November.
Velanis, who also advises Tsipras on Russian affairs, also discussed Greece and Russia’s relations:
Velanis voiced support for the Russian position on sending oil tankers to Syria for supplying its military operations and asserted that these were not a violation of sanctions against Syria as some Western countries have claimed. He also said that Greece was not considering a ban on such ships passing through Greek waters or ports.
"We understand that Russia, by placing its Navy and Air Force in Syria, should of course refuel them," Velanis said. "The appropriate Greek authorities are taking a certain position. I think the issue of a ban is not on the table at all."