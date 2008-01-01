|
PRESS RELEASE
Afghanistan Now Joins a Transport Link-up with Europe
Nov. 28, 2016 (EIRNS)—Today, the historic Lapis Lazuli corridor got a boost when Turkemistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the 85-km railroad from Atamyrat in Turkmenistan to the Ymamnazar border- crossing point and 3 kilometers onward to northwest Afghanistan’s border facilities at Aqina, Railway Gazette reported. The corridor’s name is derived from the historic export route through which Afghanistan’s lapis lazuli and other semiprecious stones were being exported. This route was linked to the Caucasus, Russia, the Balkans, Europe, and north Africa over 2,000 years back. As of now, this will be Afghanistan’s only rail link to Central Asia and beyond.
According to an Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce report,
Railway Gazette reported. The initial discussions for the railway project began in 2008, and a framework agreement was signed when Afghanistan’s then-President Hamid Karzai visited Ashgabat in May 2011.
Railway Gazette’s report noted.