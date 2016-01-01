PRESS RELEASE Obama Rushes To Lay Mines for the Trump Presidency Nov. 27, 2016 (EIRNS)—President George H.W. Bush famously ordered a U.S. invasion into Somalia on his way out the White House door in December 1992, handing incoming President Bill Clinton an ongoing military mess from Day One. Barack Obama is up to similar tricks. Take two cases already underway. Obama’s militant Defense Secretary Ash Carter is reported credibly to be working with Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, to both get Adm. Mike Rogers fired as chief of the National Security Agency—with implications that his performance was questionable—and to initiate a major restructuring of the NSA overall, including splitting Cyber Command out from the NSA—before Obama leaves office! Rogers just happens to have met with President-elect Trump, and is reported to be under consideration for a major post in the new administration, possibly that of Director of National Intelligence to replace the well-named Clapper, who is resigning. In a pre-Thanksgiving briefing, Pentagon press spokesman Peter Cook would not confirm that Carter had recommended Rogers’s firing, but he did, in only a slightly roundabout fashion, confirm the restructuring plan. Likewise, Politico magazine reported this weekend that Obama is out to ram through possibly as many as 98 environmental, health care, and other regulatory reforms, before leaving office. "Federal agencies are rushing out a final volley of executive actions in the last two months of Barack Obama’s presidency, despite warnings from Republicans in Congress, and the reality that Donald Trump will have the power to erase much of their handiwork after Jan. 20," Politico reported. To leave in place structures to kill as many people as possible. Politico reports that "the Department of Health and Human Services is also expected to follow through on controversial changes to the way doctors and hospitals are paid for administering drugs under Medicare Part B, an effort that both Republicans and Democrats have criticized. It is also pushing an overhaul of the way it pays doctors who treat Medicare patients." Both changes are driven by Obamacare’s Nazi "lives not worthy of being lived" philosophy, of making human lives expendable in order to guarantee Wall Street profits.