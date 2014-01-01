|
PRESS RELEASE
Europeans Call For New Arms Talks With Russia
Nov. 26, 2016 (EIRNS)—The foreign ministers of 14 European countries have signed a statement calling for the re-opening of arms control talks with Russia and warned that the existing arms control regimes with Russia are crumbling. And while the statement puts the burden of blame on Russia alone, it nevertheless is a clear reflection of the continuing fear of a new European war—unless some sane actions are taken to reopen dialogue with Moscow.
They say that for decades, European security has been guaranteed by a rules-based system "firmly grounded" on principles such as territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of international borders, but that now, these principles are being violated.
On top of that, the existing regime of arms control, including the CFE treaty and the Open Skies treaty, is crumbling.
The ministers
According to Britain’s Guardian, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier organized this initiative in his capacity as president of the Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe. The 14 signers—Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland—cut across both NATO and the EU. Steinmeier told Die Welt that Europe’s security was in danger, adding that Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine crisis was threatening to turn into a "new armament spiral."
he said.
The U.S. State Department responded with the Obama Administration’s usual "our way or the highway" attitude.
an unnamed State Department official told TASS. As usual, there’s no mention of actions by the West that might have informed Russian decisions, such as NATO expansion, the U.S. abrogation of the ABM Treaty and the deep U.S./EU involvement in the 2014 coup in Ukraine that brought a Nazi-backed regime to power, in either the European statement or the U.S. response.