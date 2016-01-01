|
PRESS RELEASE
If Elected, French Presidential Pre-Candidate Fillon Says, He’ll Re-start Dialogue with Russia
Nov. 25, 2016 (EIRNS)—French Republican Presidential pre-candidate François Fillon said that if he were elected he would immediately reverse the government’s dangerous policy against Russia and open a dialogue with Russia. The comments were made during his debate with rival candidate in the Republicans primary, Alain Juppé. Both Fillon and Juppé are former prime ministers.
On Syria he said Europe needs to include Russia, Iran and the government of Bashar Assad in the talks to end the conflict, according to another TASS report yesterday. "Did our actions help to put an end to this violence? No, and we have to admit it and start looking for another way to act," he said.
he said during the televised debates before the second round of primaries on Nov. 27. While Fillon pushed what have been called Thatcherite economic policies, a spot poll showed that 57% of the viewers thought he won the debate.