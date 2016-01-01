PRESS RELEASE General Flynn Calls for Marshall Plan for Middle East and Northern Africa Nov. 24, 2016 (EIRNS)—Gen. Michael Flynn, recently named by President-elect Donald Trump as his National Security Adviser, was interviewed on Nov. 20 by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. Flynn issued a powerful call for a Marshall Plan for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, citing the success of the Marshall Plan for Europe at the end of World War II. He argued that the growth of population in the MENA region and the spread of radical jihadism can only be countered by a long-term perspective of economic growth, and that the Marshall Plan offers the best example of how to approach this threat.