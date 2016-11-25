PRESS RELEASE

China and South Africa Deepen Cooperation and Party-to-party Exchanges

Nov. 24, 2016 (EIRNS)—Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao met Gwede Mantashe, secretary general of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 22. Li said during the meeting that both countries are major and emerging and developing countries, as well as members of the BRICS cooperation mechanism, and are thus seeing their bilateral ties establishing increasing global influence and strategic importance, according to a Nov. 22 Xinhua release.

Li said that relations between the two countries would continue to develop, and that the Communist Party of China is willing to improve party-to-party exchanges with the ANC to bring inter-party relations to a new level.

Mantasha responded that South Africa is grateful for the long-term support from China, and its help in social and economic development.