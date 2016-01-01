PRESS RELEASE Syrian Observatory Admits Terrorists Blocking Civilians from Evacuating Aleppo Nov. 23, 2016 (EIRNS)—For the first time, so far as is known, the pro-regime-change Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has admitted that jihadis are, indeed, preventing dozens of families from fleeing eastern Aleppo. According to the Associated Press, a resident of Aleppo’s frontline Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood corroborated the Observatory’s report, telling AP that his uncles’ families were trying to cross from the Bustan al-Basha neighborhood in the north east of the city to Sheikh Maqsoud, which is a predominantly Kurdish district in the government-controlled western half of the city. According to AP, the Observatory reported that 100 families are waiting to cross from Bustan al-Basha, while Ahmad Hiso Araj, a political official for the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, said 250 civilians were prepared to go. He told AP they were communicating with their relatives in Sheikh Maqsoud to evacuate Bustan al-Basha.