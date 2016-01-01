 Executive Intelligence Review
Subscribe to EIR

PRESS RELEASE

Syrian Observatory Admits Terrorists Blocking Civilians from Evacuating Aleppo

Nov. 23, 2016 (EIRNS)—For the first time, so far as is known, the pro-regime-change Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has admitted that jihadis are, indeed, preventing dozens of families from fleeing eastern Aleppo.

According to the Associated Press, a resident of Aleppo’s frontline Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood corroborated the Observatory’s report, telling AP that his uncles’ families were trying to cross from the Bustan al-Basha neighborhood in the north east of the city to Sheikh Maqsoud, which is a predominantly Kurdish district in the government-controlled western half of the city. According to AP, the Observatory reported that 100 families are waiting to cross from Bustan al-Basha, while Ahmad Hiso Araj, a political official for the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, said 250 civilians were prepared to go. He told AP they were communicating with their relatives in Sheikh Maqsoud to evacuate Bustan al-Basha.