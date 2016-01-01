|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia To Counter NATO Ballistic Missile Installations with Missiles In Kaliningrad
Nov. 22, 2016 (EIRNS)—Senator Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the Federation Council’s Defense and Security Committee, told RIA Novosti yesterday that Russia will be targeting NATO’s Ballistic Missile Defense installations from the Kaliningrad exclave, wedged between Poland and Lithuania.
he said, reports RT.
The Romanian and Polish installations both employ the U.S. Navy Mk. 41 vertical launch system which, in its shipboard installation at least, is capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles as well as anti-aircraft and ant-missile missiles. Therefore, the Russians believe, the NATO installations are in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and represent a direct threat to Russia.
Ozerev said.
The Obama Administration, not surprisingly, is not reacting to Ozerev’s remarks exceptionally well.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said, yesterday.