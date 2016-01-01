|
PRESS RELEASE
Putin the Statesman Meets Obama the Narcissist
Nov. 21, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barak Obama met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, yesterday, for all of four minutes. Putin, as always, was very statesmanlike about it.
he said, during a press conference, later, according to the transcript posted on the Kremlin website.
Obama, on the other hand, remains an unreconstructed narcissist, intent on lecturing others on how to behave, even after his presidency has been rejected by the American voters.
a White House official told Reuters.
Russian television coverage of the Putin-Obama mini-exchange, however, had a different account, which was backed up by video footage. It was Putin who approached Obama during a break in the summit to have a one-on-one talk, and it was Putin who raised the urgency of fully implementing Minsk II, and who additionally pressed for the United States and Russia to maintain the Kerry-Lavrov negotiations, seeking a solution to the Syria war and a resolution of the Ukraine situation.
During his press conference, Putin was also asked about his phone call, last week, with President-elect Donald Trump. He noted that Trump had "reiterated his desire to normalize our bilateral relations," and that "we seek the same."
Putin went on.