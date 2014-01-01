|
PRESS RELEASE
APEC Summit: ‘Face the Reality’ that the Global Center of Gravity Has Fully Shifted to China and Russia
Nov. 20, 2016 (EIRNS)—The 21-nation Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, being held in Lima, Peru on Nov. 19-20, is turning into the official international burial of Obama’s hated Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was also handed a death sentence inside the U.S. with the election of Donald Trump. In its stead, China’s Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), which China first proposed at the 2014 APEC Summit in Beijing, is likely to be approved at this APEC summit, as a new institution to help bring about a global change in economic paradigm.
Both Chinese and Russian officials have made it quite clear that the FTAAP is not meant to exclude the United States, or anyone else. Obama’s TPP, on the other hand, emphatically excluded China, which Xi Jinping blasted in a speech he delivered Nov. 18 to APEC business leaders:
In his keynote address to the APEC CEO Summit on Nov. 19, Xi stated that the FTAAP "is a strategic initiative critical for the long-term prosperity of the Asia-Pacific." He emphasized that it was directly associated with China’s Belt and Road Initiative:
Xi also stressed the crucial role of science and innovation in solving the global economic crisis, as he had done at the G20 summit earlier this year:
It is noteworthy that, over recent years, Xi has used the annual APEC summits to launch major global initiatives. In 2014 in Beijing, where he first proposed the FTAAP, he also announced the New Silk Road initiative and urged the U.S. and other nations to join in. He did so at a joint press conference with a hapless U.S. President Barack Obama at his side; Xi’s offer of course fell on deaf ears. In 2015 in Manila, Xi announced the formation of the AIIB, again announcing that it was open to the entire world. And now in 2016, he is doing the same with the FTAAP.
Indicating clearly which way the wind is blowing, the APEC affairs director at the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, Raul Salazar, announced that Peru, as the host of this year’s summit, thinks that the FTAAP is necessary.