PRESS RELEASE South African President Jacob Zuma Strikes Back at Attempts To Destroy the BRICS Nov. 19, 2016 (EIRNS)—Pulling no punches, and courageously telling the truth, South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma made a strategic intervention not only into his own domestic political situation, but also, through the BRICS, into a global one. On Nov. 18 speaking to an African National Congress (ANC) cadre forum at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa’s News24 reports, Zuma said that South Africa is under attack because the international financial institutions "do not like" South Africa’s joining the BRICS. "[When we were struggling], we did not even go to that bank called the IMF and the World Bank to ask for money.... Most people do not like this because we cannot be told what to do." He stated straightforwardly, "They want to dismantle the BRICS." In that regard, he pointed out that "We have had seven votes of no confidence in South Africa. In Brazil, the President was removed." The BRICS, he said, is a "small group, but very powerful." "They like to talk bad about the Chinese economy. What is important is that the relationship [among] these countries is growing." Not naming names, but leaving no doubt as to which country is on the opposite side, Zuma continued, "The reason why they [the Chinese] are in relations with us is to forge good relations, not because they previously colonized us." Zuma also answered criticisms of his firing of the former Finance Minister, saying, "You do everything according to the Constitution and then people that control the economy tell you to drop everything; they want to burn the country, and you can see that if you don’t change your decision, they will really burn the country." President Zuma also said that political power without the control of the economy did not mean anything, which must have sent shivers down the spines of the Wall Street/City of London economic hitmen.