PRESS RELEASE Lavrov: U.S. Policy of Tensions with Russia Not Good for the American People Nov. 18, 2016 (EIRNS)—Yesterday, President Obama, who now seems to be sharing the bridge of the Titanic with German Chancellor Angele Merkel, warned President-elect Donald Trump, yet again, yesterday, that he mustn’t change anything that Obama has done over the past eight years. With Merkel at his side in Berlin, Obama told Trump that mustn’t cut deals with Putin out of convenience "even if it violates international norms, or even if it leaves smaller countries vulnerable or creates long-term problems in regions like Syria." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded, if not to Obama’s particular statement then to his attitude, yesterday, warning that continuing US-Russia tensions does the American people no good. "If President Obama wants tensions to continue, I’m sure that it would not benefit the American people and solution to global problems, because a lot depends on our two states," he told Rossiya 24. "He [Obama] advised Trump to distinguish electoral fever from real practical work. I have a feeling that Obama himself is on the emotional side of the situation, and thinks less and less about how to solve real problems."