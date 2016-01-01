|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov: U.S. Policy of Tensions with Russia Not Good for the American People
Nov. 18, 2016 (EIRNS)—Yesterday, President Obama, who now seems to be sharing the bridge of the Titanic with German Chancellor Angele Merkel, warned President-elect Donald Trump, yet again, yesterday, that he mustn’t change anything that Obama has done over the past eight years. With Merkel at his side in Berlin, Obama told Trump that mustn’t cut deals with Putin out of convenience
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded, if not to Obama’s particular statement then to his attitude, yesterday, warning that continuing US-Russia tensions does the American people no good.
he told Rossiya 24.