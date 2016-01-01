PRESS RELEASE Sen. Bob Graham: 9/11 Families’ Lawsuit Sends Message to Saudis that U.S. Will Hold Them Accountable Nov. 18, 2016 (EIRNS)—At a symposium last night at a Florida university, former Sen. Bob Graham (D-FL) emphasized the importance of the ongoing lawsuit brought by 9/11 families in sending a message to Saudi Arabia that the kingdom’s responsibility for supporting terrorists is not going to be ignored. Speaking at the Palm Beach County Atlantic University in Florida, along with Florida Bulldog publisher Dan Christensen, and FOIA lawyer Tom Julin, Sen. Graham said that “through the litigation process there’s going to be a lot of learning for the American people.” The litigation also “will send a message to Saudi Arabia that the United States is not passive in that we are going to demand an accounting for its involvement with 9/11,” he said. Graham also welcomed the incoming administration with the hope that “somebody with fresh eyes who has not had any connection with this issue” would be making decisions about the investigation in the future. Christensen and Julin described the litigation that the Bulldog, an independent newspaper, has brought against the FBI, which tried to cover up the investigation of the extensive contact between a government-linked Saudi family living in Sarasota, Florida, and the 9/11 hijackers. After FBI denial that any files existed, the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit initiated by the paper brought to light 80,000 pages of FBI documents about the investigation of the Saudi family and the 9/11 terrorists. These documents are still being reviewed by a Federal judge, and have never been released.