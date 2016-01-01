|
PRESS RELEASE
Moscow Seeking Ways To Reopen Syria Peace Negotiations
Nov. 17, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ezzeldin Ramzy met in Moscow, yesterday, where they discussed possible resumption of a political process in Syria, reports TASS. The two diplomats "discussed the ways how to bring to life the political process in Syria against the background of a protracted pause in the intra-Syrian talks," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding they