PRESS RELEASE Moscow Seeking Ways To Reopen Syria Peace Negotiations Nov. 17, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ezzeldin Ramzy met in Moscow, yesterday, where they discussed possible resumption of a political process in Syria, reports TASS. The two diplomats "discussed the ways how to bring to life the political process in Syria against the background of a protracted pause in the intra-Syrian talks," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding they "stated it was crucial to resume in the foreseeable future the negotiations among all the Syrian forces eager to end the conflict, to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN Security Council’s resolutions and decisions of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), to preserve the country’s state institutions, to defeat terrorists and to get back to normal life."