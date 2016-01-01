PRESS RELEASE Russia-Japan Economic Plan To Be Presented at APEC Summit Nov. 15, 2016 (EIRNS)—Sputnik reported today, citing Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, that Russia and Japan will present in Lima, Peru on Nov. 19 "an amended joint plan of action to develop Russian-Japanese economic cooperation." "We agreed that the plan will be finalized and submitted by the Nov. 19 meeting in the appropriate form," Shuvalov said following the 12th intergovernmental trade and economy commission held at Tokyo. All the details of the joint economic plan have not been revealed yet. What has been reported in the media, suggests that the plan includes global projects such as the creation of an aerospace cluster near the Vostochny cosmodrome and the development of the Northern Sea Route. In addition, building a coal terminal in the Khabarovsk Territory, the modernization of the Khabarovsk airport and the construction of the Sakhalin-Hokkaido gas pipeline were also reportedly in the economic plan. The Japanese media also wrote about the Japan Bank for International Cooperations plans to invest into a Novatek liquid natural gas project. The preparation for completion and submission of the plan at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit was on for a while. On Nov. 3, Japan’s Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko went to Moscow for a three-day visit to hold talks with senior Russian officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Sputnik’s report said. On Nov. 7, Sputnik reported, "Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Peru on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to discuss the preparations for Putin’s visit to Japan."