PRESS RELEASE Global Significance of Putin-Trump Discussion Nov. 15, 2016 (EIRNS)—"Not just of bilateral, but of global significance," was the way EIR Founding Editor Lyndon LaRouche characterized the first telephone discussion Nov. 14 between President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders’ discussion of the need to develop U.S.-Russia trade and economic relations was particularly pregnant of change in the international prospects for economic and scientific progress, as well as peace. The report of the meeting from Trump’s office was as follows: "New York, NY, Nov. 14: President-elect Donald J. Trump today spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called to offer his congratulations on winning a historic election. During the call the two leaders discussed a range of issues including the threats and challenges facing the United States and Russia, strategic economic issues, and the historical U.S.-Russia relationship that dates back over 200 years. "President-elect Trump noted to President Putin that he is very much looking forward to having a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and the people of Russia." The office of the Russian President issued this comment: "The President again congratulated Mr. Trump on his victory at the presidential elections, wished him success in the implementation of the pre-election program, and noted his willingness to build a partnership dialogue with the new administration on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of each other.... "During the conversation, Putin and Trump not only agreed in assessing the current unsatisfactory state of bilateral relations, but also spoke in favor of active joint work to normalize relations and aim for constructive cooperation on a wide range of issues. The sides stressed the necessity of creating a solid foundation of bilateral ties through the development of trade and economic relations. "Putin and Trump shared the opinion on the necessity to pool efforts against major common enemy—international terrorism and extremism. In this context, they discussed issues of the settlement of the Syrian crisis.... The sides agreed to continue telephone contacts with a possible personal meeting to be organized by representatives of both sides. It was noted that next year will see the 210th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, which is to prompt the sides to get back to pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of both countries, as well as of stability and security in the world."