PRESS RELEASE
Italy Threatens Veto Against EU Budget
Nov. 15, 2016 (EIRNS)—For the first time ever, Italy has threatened a veto on the European Union budget, publicly referring to the "Trump effect" in motivating the action. The Italian government accused the EU of disregarding Italian demands on "immigration, security, youth unemployment and research programs," stated Italian EU minister Sandro Gozi in Brussels, and stressed:
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, speaking in Catania, Sicily, said:
Many accuse Renzi of electoral propaganda, aimed at winning the Dec. 4 constitutional referendum. This is certainly true; however, Italy’s veto puts an unprecedented stress on the EU and might actually lead to its early disintegration.