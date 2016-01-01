PRESS RELEASE President Xi Speaks with President-elect Trump Nov. 14, 2016 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with President-elect Donald Trump by phone yesterday evening, during which the Chinese President congratulated Trump on his victory. The Chinese President told Trump that as China-U.S. cooperation faces important opportunities and has huge potential, the two countries need to strengthen coordination, advance their respective economic development and global economic growth, and expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and promote the smooth development of China-U.S. relations. “As the biggest developing country and the biggest developed country respectively, and as the top two economies of the world, there are many things in which China and the United States can and should cooperate,” Xi told the President-elect. "I attach great importance to China-U.S. relations and am ready to work with the U.S. side to carry forward bilateral ties and to better benefit the two peoples and the rest of the world," Xi said. For his part, Trump thanked Xi for the congratulations and said that he agreed with Xi on his views about U.S.-China relations. “China is a great and important country with eye-catching development prospects,” Trump said, according to Chinese state media, quoted by CNN. “The United States and China can achieve mutual benefits and win-win results. I would love to work with you to enhance the cooperation between U.S. and China. I am sure the Sino-US relations will achieve better development." The two also agreed to maintain close contact, establish a good working relationship, and meet at an early date to exchange views on bilateral ties and other issues of common concern. Similarly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking in Ankara yesterday, said, "We want to improve our relations under the Trump Administration."