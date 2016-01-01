PRESS RELEASE Recognition of Trump Victory Implications Sink In in Some Quarters Nov. 14, 2016 (EIRNS)— "Where Mr. Trump might look for an early (and relatively easy) success however, may be in foreign policy. As ‘Nixon went to China,’ so Trump can go to Russia and China, and begin to treat them as normal nations with whom it is possible to find an intersection of interests (as well as areas of disagreement). This would be revolutionary. It could change the geo-strategical map. And as President Putin keeps repeating ... the door is open (at least for now). Nothing is forever in politics," wrote Alastair Crooke, senior British intelligence figure and former diplomat, two days ago in Consortium News. Crooke is very clear on the global implications of "Trump’s Win—A Rebuke to the Elites." The profound alienation of tens of millions of Americans from the liberal world, with its Davos rich and its "identity politics" (he describes the Congress for Cultural Freedom in all but name as its origin), portends more "political shocks" to European governments as well, he argues. Former Reagan Office of Management and Budget head David Stockman ("10 Radical Revisions to Rid America of Bubble Finance for Good," Daily Reckoning) and U.S. lawyer Rahul D. Manchanda ("What Donald Trump Needs to Do," Eurasia Review), urge Trump to not "capitulate to the destructive policies of the Wall Street and Washington bicoastal establishment," as Stockman puts it, by stopping the wars and going with Glass-Steagall. Stockman’s number one proposal is that Trump adopt "a Peace Deal with Putin for dismantlement of NATO, cooperation in the Middle East, strangulation of ISIS by the Shiite Crescent;" fourth on his list is "a Glass-Steagall Deal to break up the giant financial conglomerates." Manchanda writes that "one of [Trump’s] first orders of business should be the reinstatement of the Glass-Steagall Act," because the "cancer" of the international banks represents an "existential threat not only to the American people ... but also to Donald Trump and his efficiency as President himself." From the international left, Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet credited Trump’s victory, in part, to his call for Glass-Steagall, in a post-election column being discussed in places like Argentina.