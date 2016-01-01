|
PRESS RELEASE
Russian Foreign Ministry Official Says It’s Impossible To Restore Full Contacts of Russian, U.S. Military Under Obama
Nov. 14, 2016 (EIRNS)—Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday that the restoration of full military cooperation between Russia and the Obama administration is impossible.
Ryabkov stressed. He pointed to U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s recommendation to President-elect Donald Trump not to cooperate with Russia on Syria as a proof of his argument. (Carter said this on Nov. 11, in an interview on CBS.)
"This is an old position of Obama’s administration, the position, containing contradictions," Ryabkov said.
referring to the de-confliction agreement between Russia and the United States concerning operation in Syria.
Ryabkov said.