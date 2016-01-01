|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump: Fight ISIS in Syria, Not Assad
Nov. 12, 2016 (EIRNS)—In an interview otherwise largely devoted to domestic issues, President-elect Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal yesterday, that he may shift away from President Obama’s Syria policy of supporting the anti-government armed opposition. "I’ve had an opposite view of many people regarding Syria," he said. According to the Journal, Trump suggested a sharper focus on fighting Islamic State, or ISIS, in Syria, rather than on ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
If the U.S. attacks Assad, Trump said, "we end up fighting Russia, fighting Syria."