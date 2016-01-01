PRESS RELEASE Trump: Fight ISIS in Syria, Not Assad Nov. 12, 2016 (EIRNS)—In an interview otherwise largely devoted to domestic issues, President-elect Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal yesterday, that he may shift away from President Obama’s Syria policy of supporting the anti-government armed opposition. "I’ve had an opposite view of many people regarding Syria," he said. According to the Journal, Trump suggested a sharper focus on fighting Islamic State, or ISIS, in Syria, rather than on ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "My attitude was you’re fighting Syria, Syria is fighting ISIS, and you have to get rid of ISIS. Russia is now totally aligned with Syria, and now you have Iran—which is becoming powerful, because of us—is aligned with Syria. Now we’re backing rebels against Syria, and we have no idea who these people are." If the U.S. attacks Assad, Trump said, "we end up fighting Russia, fighting Syria."