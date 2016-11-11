PRESS RELEASE Americans’ Demand for Better Public Transport Expressed in the Nov. 8 Elections Nov 11, 2016 (EIRNS)—In the Nov. 8 elections, Americans demand for better public transport was a clear winner, said the International Railway Journal (IRJ) on Nov 10. It cited the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) pointing out that on the Nov. 8 election day, 33 of the 48 local and state-wide public transit measures up for a vote were approved; a passage rate of 69%, based on unofficial results. The results demonstrate "that voters have once again continued their legacy of strong support for local investment in transit options. Since 2000, the average success rate of transit measures is 71%," Apta said in a statement. Among the major winners, the IRJ noted, is "Los Angeles County’s Measure M, that passed with 69% approval, calls for $US 120 billion investment over 40 years to help fund transport improvement projects, including Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) schemes to connect Los Angeles International Airport to LACMTA’s Green Line, Crenshaw/LAX line and bus services; extend the Purple Line metro to Westwood; extend the Gold Line 11.7km; extend the Crenshaw Line north to West Hollywood; and build a 6.1km downtown light rail line." Also in California, another major transit proposal that was voted inis located the San Francisco Bay area, which calls for authorization of $3.5 billion in bonds for Bay Area Rapid Transit rehabilitation and its modernization. IRJ pointed out that "Seattle was also a major winner, while Atlanta voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase to raise $US 2.5 billion over 40 years to fund rail and bus improvements to Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s system." These electoral victories of demand for public transport have also been coupled with President-elect Trump’s victory on Nov. 8. The Railway Gazette reported today that APTA noted Trump’s call for the need for increased infrastructure investment during his campaign. "APTA members would ‘stand ready to build on this work with President-Elect Trump and Vice-President-Elect Pence on revitalizing our ecocnomy and creating jobs through greater federal investment in infrastructure,’" Railway Gazette reported citing Apta’s official statement.