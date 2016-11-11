|
Americans’ Demand for Better Public Transport Expressed in the Nov. 8 Elections
Nov 11, 2016 (EIRNS)—In the Nov. 8 elections, Americans demand for better public transport was a clear winner, said the International Railway Journal (IRJ) on Nov 10. It cited the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) pointing out that on the Nov. 8 election day, 33 of the 48 local and state-wide public transit measures up for a vote were approved; a passage rate of 69%, based on unofficial results. The results demonstrate "that voters have once again continued their legacy of strong support for local investment in transit options. Since 2000, the average success rate of transit measures is 71%," Apta said in a statement.
Among the major winners, the IRJ noted, is
Also in California, another major transit proposal that was voted inis located the San Francisco Bay area, which calls for authorization of $3.5 billion in bonds for Bay Area Rapid Transit rehabilitation and its modernization. IRJ pointed out that
These electoral victories of demand for public transport have also been coupled with President-elect Trump’s victory on Nov. 8. The Railway Gazette reported today that APTA noted Trump’s call for the need for increased infrastructure investment during his campaign.
Railway Gazette reported citing Apta’s official statement.