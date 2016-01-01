PRESS RELEASE Hagel Calls on Next President for ‘Real Reset’ in Russia Relations Nov. 11, 2016 (EIRNS)—In an interview in Handelsblatt Global, the German business daily’s English publication, just prior to the end of the election campaign, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel called on the next President to make a "real reset" of relations with Russia. "I think one of the priorities of the next president is going to have to be a real reset with Russia. Not a button, but a real reset," he said. "It must incorporate and encompass all of the issues, and it’s going to have to be president to president," Hagel said, adding that anti-Russian sentiment in the United States is at its worst level in recent memory. When asked about the presidential campaign, he replied sharply, "I think they’ve both debased our system. I think we have become mocked around the world. When we’re not being mocked, the rest of the world is looking at us with fright. When you’ve got an unstable America—an unsure, an unsteady America—it doesn’t make the world safer," he warned.