This editorial appears in the January 19, 2018 issue of Executive Intelligence Review. A Racist by Any Other Name ...

Would Stink Like Obama and Bush [Print version of this editorial] Jan. 14—As almost everyone in America—and most of the rest of the world—has heard, on Thursday, Jan. 11, at a closed-door private White House meeting, President Trump allegedly made remarks questioning immigration from “s___hole countries,” specifically referring to Haiti. President Trump has denied he made the remark. Nevertheless, the anti-Trump media had a field day. Leading Democrats, including Sen. Dick Durbin and former Vice President Joe Biden have, on cue, jumped in to denounce the President, once again, as a racist. What is going on here? cc/Center for American Progress The reality is that the ongoing effort to destroy the Trump Presidency through “Russiagate” is now floundering. Within days, or, at most weeks, the American people will have the evidence from the House Intelligence Committee and others, that they have been watching a coup d’état, beginning as early as the summer of 2016, against candidate, and then President Donald Trump—an ongoing coup conducted by the Clinton campaign, corrupt officials in the Justice Department and the FBI, and Barack Obama’s intelligence chiefs acting at the behest of British intelligence. White House/Pete Souza Hence the frantic race now is to falsely paint the President as an irrational madman and a dyed-in-the-wool racist. This is the oligarchy’s fallback option, as Russiagate threatens indictments, not of Trump, but of the conspirators in the Department of Justice and elsewhere who sought to reverse the election and destroy his presidency. cc/Center for Progress The filth of these treasonous operations against the duly elected President is nauseating. First he is accused of being a de facto puppet of Russia, then a racist (remember Charlottesville?), then an anti-woman misogynist, then mentally unfit to hold office (threatening use of the 25th Amendment), and now again a racist. Gage Skidmore These bile-filled screeds are worthy of nothing but contempt. For sixteen consecutive years under George W. Bush and Barack Obama, America was led by Presidents who committed global mass murder, and implemented economic policies of the most racist and genocidal nature. Where was Joe Biden during all of this? He was Obama’s faithful lapdog. Where was Hillary Clinton? Ditto. Where was Dick Durbin? Backing the repeal of Glass-Steagall, and supporting NAFTA and other pro-Wall Street policies. On the immigration issue, President Trump has repeatedly raised the issue of the entrance of both drugs and drug gangs into the United States as a result of lax immigration policies. This is an absolutely legitimate concern; it is a life-and-death matter for the future of young people in America. Yet, none of Trump’s present-day accusers wants to take this on. Why? Because, when Obama was President, his policy was explicitly pro-drug legalization, and it remains so to this day, shared by many of his former underlings. More important, the whole question of racism, as it is discussed today in the media, is a cynical, willful fraud. What none of Trump’s political assassins want to address is that the issue of race today is inseparable from the question of poverty eradication. Martin Luther King understood this decades ago with his organizing for an inter-racial “Poor Peoples’ March” on Washington, D.C. This was also the outlook of Hulan Jack, the former Borough President of Manhattan, when he joined with EIR founder Lyndon LaRouche in creating the Committee for a New Africa Policy in 1980. View full size

Library of Congress Today, China, through its magnificent Belt and Road Initiative, has not only lifted 700 million of its own people out of poverty, but is currently engaged in tremendous economic projects in Africa, the poorest parts of South and Central America, and other parts of the world. Trump is attempting to work with China, including the possibility of Chinese investment in large-scale infrastructure construction in the United States. Yet, the same people who slander Trump are now howling about “the Chinese threat,” and attempting to return the world to the British geopolitical view that Russia and China are our enemies. We are not at war with either Russia or China. They are not our enemies. The best course of action for America would be to engage them, work with them, and cooperate on policies of economic development. Pull people out of poverty. Develop the world. And that has been the directionality of the Trump Presidency, despite massive opposition, since the day he took office. Beginning with the repeal of Glass-Steagall in 1999, followed by the policy of Wall Street bailouts in 2008, and throughout the entirety of the Bush and Obama administrations, America has been raped economically. Poverty rates have skyrocketed, mass homelessness is a reality, suicides go up and up, and an out-of-control drug epidemic claims more and more lives. Financial speculators, con-artists, gamblers, and the one percent billionaires have luxuriated in their wealth. Bush and Obama are their pals. Hillary Clinton and her ilk shed crocodile tears for the poor while taking millions from Wall Street criminals. To this day, George W. Bush defends his “record,” Barack Obama defends his record, and almost all who served under them chime in. These are the people—with guidance from Britain—who now seek to destroy the Trump presidency. Why would anyone listen to these liars, murderers and criminals? This is a war. Pick your side and fight.