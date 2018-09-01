This article appears in the February 2, 2018 issue of Executive Intelligence Review. The Memo Voted Out of Committee,

McCabe Fired—

First Steps To End the Coup? by Barbara Boyd [Print version of this article] Jan. 30—Monday night, Jan. 29, the House Select Committee on Intelligence voted to declassify a four-page memo authored by its staff, and called the “Nunes” memo by the news media, named after Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). The memo will now go to President Trump, who has five days, under the Congressional declassification procedure used, to object to the memo’s contents on national security grounds. Based on leaks to the press so far, the four-page memo includes the fact that a very dirty British intelligence product authored by MI6’s Christopher Steele was used to initiate FISA surveillance of the Trump presidential campaign. View full size

Photo of John Brennan: White House/Pete Souza As was previously stated, some months back, by EIR in our dossier, “Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Assassin, He Will Do His Job If You Let Him,” FBI and Justice Department officials dressed up the dirty British memo, and presented it to the FISA court without informing the court that the surveillance application (or applications) was based on a foreign intelligence source working directly for, and being paid by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton Campaign. The FISA court also was not told that the claims of the Steele Memorandum, in the words of former FBI Director James Comey, were considered by the FBI to be “salacious and unverified.” What else is in the four-page document has not been leaked to the press, but from the hysterical reactions, it is juicy. Steele and the British conspired against Donald Trump with Obama’s CIA chief John Brennan and other Obama intelligence personnel and officials, in addition to the FBI. As EIR has continuously stressed, the reasons for the coup are located in the terror of the Anglo-American elites as the very decadent foundations of their post World War II “order” crumble. They know they are faced with an inevitable financial collapse. They believe that turning Russia and China into their satrapies represents potential salvation. Russia and China are not cooperating, but instead are dedicating themselves to launching a new worldwide human Renaissance. Donald Trump, throughout his Presidential campaign, lambasted the Anglo-American neo-liberal globalists and their drive for World War, earning their eternal hatred. The British intelligence Christopher Steele operation is the source of the fake and demonstrably absurd claim that Donald Trump was a Manchurian candidate blackmailed by Vladimir Putin, and that Putin, like some James Bond villain, used super-potent social media bots and computer hacks to brainwash the American population into voting for Donald Trump. This McCarthyite claim has been openly embraced by the Democratic Party, along with calls for state-sponsored media censorship, a new Cold War with Russia and China, violence against “deplorables” who voted for Trump, political assassination, independence from executive branch control or Congressional oversight for the FBI and intelligence agencies generally, and similar openly fascist tenets. Xinhua/Yin Bogu Also on Monday, Andrew McCabe, the Deputy Director of the FBI, was effectively fired by FBI Director Christopher Wray. McCabe’s firing came after Wray viewed the Nunes memo in which McCabe’s role in illegal activities against President Trump is apparently referenced, and after Wray was briefed on the preliminary findings of FBI Inspector General Michael Horo­witz concerning his investigation of FBI handling of the Clinton email probe. Wray had insisted, prior to viewing the Nunes memo and prior to a briefing on the Inspector General’s preliminary findings, that he would not fire McCabe, but, instead, allow him to retire in March. It was the Horowitz investigation which unearthed the now infamous texts between former Clinton and Trump FBI case-agent Peter Strzok and his FBI mistress, Lisa Page. Those texts referred to an FBI “insurance policy” against Trump assuming the Presidency, an insurance policy discussed in a meeting in McCabe’s office. The balance of these texts, during the critical time period following the election and up to the appointment of special prosecutor Mueller, were declared “missing” last week in a letter by the FBI to Congress, because of a “technical glitch.” After the ensuing uproar, Inspector General Horowitz stepped forward and offered the information that he was recovering the texts using “forensic methods.” Andrew McCabe did not recuse himself from the Clinton investigation despite the fact that his wife received a huge campaign contribution from Clinton money man and general sleazeball, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. McCabe attended meetings at which his wife was recruited as a candidate by McAuliffe. These meetings occurred at a time when both McAuliffe and Clinton were under FBI investigation, and McCabe was the number two man in the FBI. The money McAuliffe provided was to run a Virginia State Senate campaign against incumbent Senator Richard Black, and followed FBI harassment of Black for his very public condemnation of U.S. actions in Syria. McCabe was also photographed at his wife’s campaign events, and Hillary Clinton herself came to Virginia to campaign for Jill McCabe, a State Senate candidate. This story has also been exclusively reported by EIR. But this clear conflict of interest and the President’s appropriate anger about it, has been portrayed by the fake news media as inappropriate partisanship by Donald Trump, disrespect for the First Amendment rights of FBI agents and their spouses, and similar hysterical whole-cloth fabrications. c-span Late last week, as Congressional Republicans lined up to view the four-page Nunes memo and declared themselves “shocked” at the Constitutional abuses against President Trump that it revealed, Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham sent a letter to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, other former DNC officials, and John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair, seeking information about who in the DNC and Clinton Campaign knew about the Christopher Steele authored British intelligence dirty dossier and how it was utilized. Xinhua/Yin Bogu The letter seeks information about the shopping of the Steele dossier through both the Obama Administration and its intelligence agencies, and the national news media. Grassley and Graham, based on information available to them, classified or otherwise, had previously referred Christopher Steele to the United States Department of Justice for prosecution. Of particular interest in the Grassley letter is a request for all communications of DNC and Clinton officials with former State Department official Jon Winer and former State Department operative Victoria Nuland. Nuland was the case officer for the 2014 United States-organized coup in Ukraine, which used neo-Nazis as its military front. Winer, a former counsel to John Kerry, is a U.S. friend of Christopher Steele and has vouched for him in U.S. government circles. Winer, otherwise, was deeply involved with British agent Bill Browder in securing the Magnitsky Act sanctions against Russia. Does this mean that Grassley et al. have finally focused on the role of the British and U.S. State Department/Project Democracy elements central to the coup against Trump as well as the coup in Ukraine? If so, this is an investigative breakthrough. The coup in Ukraine and the Magnitsky Act sanctions were deliberate geopolitical provocations by the Anglo-Americans against Russia, part of a general plan to isolate and debilitate Russia and China under conditions in which another Western economic collapse is a key strategic element. Christopher Steele had a previous relationship with the State Department concerning the Ukraine coup, issuing dozens of reports to Victoria Nuland and John Kerry. It is claimed that Steele’s sources in the dirty Trump dossier were the same ones he sold to the State Department for the Ukraine coup. The role of Ukrainian intelligence in the Clinton campaign and in the “Russia hacked the DNC” fabrication is of increasing interest to serious investigators. Ukrainian intelligence and associated State Department entities have played and are playing a leading role in imposing outright media censorship in the United States, based on false assertions that all dissenting voices here are controlled by the Russians. Additionally, the Grassley-Graham letter asks for any contacts between DNC officials and Cody Shearer. According to the Jan. 30 Guardian, Christopher Steele handed a copy of a memo written by Shearer to the FBI in October 2016, as “corroborative” of the outrageous claims made by Steele. Cody Shearer, according to press accounts, is a long-time dirty tricks operative on behalf of the Clintons. Xinhua/Ting Shen In the wake of these events, the damage-control spinners in both the Republican and Democratic parties and in Robert Mueller’s office, are on a desperate drive to salvage Robert Mueller’s investigation and to salvage Russiagate. They are playing against time as the coup itself begins to unravel. Ever since release of the Nunes memo was mooted, the media have been on a full news-cycle binge of delusional denunciations about how reckless the House Intelligence Committee was and how the White House was coordinating a desperate drive to undercut Mueller and to obstruct justice. The President aptly described the situation in twitter fashion, “You fight back, it’s obstruction.” It is reported that Mueller is fixated on claiming that Trump obstructed justice when he fired James Comey and when he allegedly said, in Comey’s account, that he hoped the FBI would let the matter of Michael Flynn go. The corruption at the top of the FBI and the existence of an apparent “Get Trump” task force within Obama’s intelligence community, makes Mueller’s putative obstruction case, already constitutionally and legally outlandish, something akin to the fantasies of a dictator in a banana republic. In Greek mythology, Hercules was given the task of cleaning the Augean stables of enormous amounts of cow dung which had accumulated from 3,000 cattle over thirty years. He had to do this in a single day. Hercules did so by diverting two rivers to accomplish the task. We have as little time to deal with what has accumulated at the FBI, the Department of Justice, and our other intelligence agencies under the auspices of the Bushes and the Obamas. It was thirty years ago, that the prosecution of Lyndon LaRouche was being played out in a federal courtroom in Boston, with Robert Mueller, as U.S. Attorney, overseeing the show. It would be only fitting now, as a result of these events, if a river of public furor swept this country, ending the coup which is dividing and ruining us. The arc of the universe, after all, bends towards justice.