|This article appears in the May 5, 2017 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.
SCHILLER INSTITUTE CONFERENCE
The Belt and Road Initiative, the World Land-Bridge, and Corresponding Ideas in Western and Chinese Culture
Panel II
The Physical Economy of the Future
The Panel II presentations, in the afternoon of April 13, focussed on the development aspects of the Belt and Road Initiative. The presentations by Jason Ross, Benjamin Deniston, and Dr. Hal B.H. Cooper, Jr. provided an overarching scientific perspective regarding the “incommensurables” that must be measured and built upon, in realizing the new New Silk Road and World Land-Bridge economic platform. The singular role of nuclear energy development, including fusion power, was underscored, along with mankind’s extraterrestial imperative to explore and colonize the solar system.
They were followed by four speakers on China’s infrastructure accomplishments at home and abroad (see page 23, this issue).
Panel II as a whole carried forward and applied the overall dynamic of the Panel I focus on the conceptual level (see EIR of April 21), and addressed the following subjects:
