This article appears in the February 10, 2017 issue of Executive Intelligence Review. Therefore Choose Life by Tony Papert [Print version of this article] Feb. 7—President Trump’s Feb. 10-11 summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, offers the United States the opportunity to join in with the great new Eurasian-centered system of cooperation of the 21st Century—which includes Japan, China, Russia, and the more than 70 other nations, with 4.4 billion total population, which have joined in China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI) of worldwide development corridors. It is indicative that Abe has prepared a contingency package for this upcoming summit, of Japanese hi-tech investment in the United States to create hundreds of thousands of good jobs. Japanese media report that Prime Minister Abe has prepared a plan which includes large-scale investment in high-speed rail in Texas and California, along with other infrastructural investment, as well as mutual cooperation towards advanced nuclear power and other breakthrough technologies. Japan’s development of this package for Wash­ington, must be understood as a spinoff of the revolutionary agreements being made between Japan and Russia over recent months. The two countries have been negotiating a peace agreement; they have officially been at war with each other for over 70 years. But these “peace negotiations” are unique in form: they would never have been possible outside the context of the new, Eurasia-centered agreement among nations—of which most Americans are still completely unaware. Kremlin.ru Putin’s Russia and Japan have decided to overcome an intractable territorial dispute, by means of the two nations’ coming to understand and trust each other through ever-closer massive economic cooperation, in their common interest. When Prime Minister Abe met President Putin in Vladivostok, on Russia’s Pacific coast, last September, he proposed eight points of economic cooperation, which included major Japanese investment to help develop the Russian Far East (or eastern Siberia). When Putin returned the visit in December, the eight points were reaffirmed and elaborated between them. Additionally, they agreed to joint economic development of the territory disputed between them, the Kuril Islands. Final resolution of the sovereignty dispute will follow the deepened trust to result from this cooperation. When President Putin proposed this uniquely 21st-century path of negotiations with Japan, he, of course, had in mind Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 2013 launching of the Belt and Road Initiative, a revolutionary vision of infrastructural development corridors linking all of Eurasia, spreading out into the Middle East and Africa, and, via a Bering Strait tunnel, into both American continents as well. As we have reported, the Belt and Road Initiative is the outgrowth of policy-proposals which Lyndon and Helga LaRouche have continuously fought for since 1988. As President Putin himself noted, his other reference-point for this new path of negotiations with Japan, was the “Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation,” signed in 2001 after thirty years of negotiations—negotiations which are still continuing today in a closer and deeper way, with ever more trust between the two sides. That 2001 treaty was a prerequisite for the BRI, while the negotiations for that treaty directly gave birth to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, another important element of the new world constellation which is now open for the United States to join it. EIRNS/Stuart Lewis The nations of Eurasia, led by Russia, China, and now Japan, are saying to the United States, “We’ve opened up a new way to live. Will you accept it and join it?” President Trump will not be a problem here, Lyndon LaRouche told associates on Feb. 6. Rather, U.S. adherence to the new agreement among the nations will be the way in which the new President can fulfill his campaign promise that no American who wants to work will be unable to find a job. We have only a short period in which to consolidate this, LaRouche said. We have a solid group of leaders who firmly agree on principles of action; they must be consolidated as a unity. We’ve got a clean job, and it must remain that. What could ruin it, is if some third party were allowed to barge in and try to impose its own, different principles. The required principles are those of LaRouche’s “Four New Laws.” The initial leading forces have selected themselves. Others who want to enter must qualify themselves; they can’t be allowed to just walk on in. We have to make that decision. By this point, one can hear the hard-boiled reader asking, “But what are the chances of this?” That question reflects erroneous teachings about so-called probability against which Albert Einstein fought unceasingly over decades until his death in 1955. Statisticians are failed mathematicians, just as mathematicians are failed human beings. The fallacy of their notions of probability is especially obvious when they are applied to human affairs, as here. Imagine that as you are crossing the street, a speeding vehicle jumps through a red light and heads directly at you, threatening to run you down. Our friend the statistician would lean into your ear and ask, “What are the odds that you can survive this?”